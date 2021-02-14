UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia Extends COVID-related Restrictions For 20 Days

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 02:00 PM

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2021) The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has announced restrictions on entertainment activities, gatherings, and dine-in restaurant services for 20 days to curb the spread of coronavirus, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Sunday.

According to an interior ministry statement, the announcement extends a set of measures brought in 10 days ago, which includes closure of cinemas and indoor sports centres. The restrictions, which come into effect from 22.00 local time on Sunday, could be extended again, the ministry statement said.

The measures include that the maximum number of gatherings should not exceed 20 people and stopping all recreational activities. It also includes the closure of cinemas, indoor entertainment centres, indoor gaming venues in restaurants and shopping centres, gyms, as well as sports centres.

As dine-in restaurant services are also suspended, customers have to depend on online orders.

Two weeks ago Saudi suspended entry of people to the kingdom from 20 countries, with the exception of Saudi citizens, diplomats and medical practitioners and their families.

