Saudi Arabia extends curfew to curb COVID-19 spread

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2020) The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia has ordered the extension of the ongoing curfew until further notice, to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, the order was announced by an official source at the Ministry of Interior late Saturday.

The ministry called upon everyone nationwide to abide by the royal to maintain their health and safety, underlining that all special precautions already in place in cities, governorates and residential areas would remain unchanged.