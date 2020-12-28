UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia Extends Entry Ban For Another Week

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 11:30 AM

Saudi Arabia extends entry ban for another week

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2020) Saudi Arabia has extended entry ban to the Kingdom for another week by air, land, and sea, amid new coronavirus variant fears.

In a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Ministry of Interior said the decision will exclude the movement of goods, commodities and supply chains.

It will also allow the departure of non-citizens and entry for exceptional cases.

The ministry said it will continue assessing the situation and the ban might be extended for another week.

More Stories From Middle East

