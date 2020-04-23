UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia Grants Citizens Three-month Loan Repayment Delay

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 02:15 PM

Saudi Arabia grants citizens three-month loan repayment delay

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Apr, 2020) Saudi Arabia's Monetary Authority has instructed the Kingdom's banks to delay by three months the payment of instalments due on all financing facilities extended to Saudi employees, without additional fees, reported Reuters.

The Saudi Central Bank said on Twitter on Thursday that the measure is part of a government economic package to help businesses and workers cope with the fallout of the COVID-19 outbreak.

