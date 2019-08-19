Saudi Arabia guest of honour at EuroTier Middle East

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2019) Saudi Arabia has been named 'Guest of Honour at the inaugural EuroTier middle East, recognising the Kingdom's regional and global role in supporting sustainable agricultural and livestock development.

Held in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and food Safety Authority, ADAFSA, EuroTier Middle East is set to be held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, from 2nd to 4th September, under the patronage H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Chairman of ADAFSA. This will be the first time the event is held outside of the European continent.

The event is a platform for agricultural businesses and livestock breeders to enter a growing livestock market and take advantage of the opportunity to help shape a promising future for animal production in this region.

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, lauded the selection of Saudi Arabia as the fair's guest of honour, and noted that the country is one of the key players in developing and ensuring the sustainability of the agricultural and livestock sector in the region.

"Saudi Arabia has robust capabilities and advanced legislation in the areas of agricultural sustainability and livestock development. Local farmers visiting the fair are sure to benefit from the leading experience of the Saudi institutions and companies operating in animal production," he said.

Dr. Al Zeyoudi noted that achieving sustainable development in the agriculture and livestock sector through leveraging the latest global agro-tech is among the UAE ministry's priorities. He stressed that the ministry, in cooperation with the relevant private and public sector institutions, particularly ADAFSA, seeks to attain this goal through creating a regulatory framework for the agricultural sector and implementing strategies, plans, initiatives and projects to support farmers and livestock breeders, in line with the goals of the UAE Vision 2021.

The Minister noted that regional and international cooperation, particularly with countries that hold distinctive expertise in this area, such as Saudi Arabia, is one of the ministry’s measures to achieve agricultural sustainability.

According to statistics from the Food and Agriculture Organisation, FAO, the MENA region accounts for 265 million head of cattle.

EuroTier Middle East will enable animal husbandry professionals to learn about the advanced technological know-how and developments in international agricultural markets, as well as identify the best global breeds and the latest technologies for animal farming.