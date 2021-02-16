Saudi Arabia honours outgoing UAE Ambassador

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2021) The former UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, was honoured for his efforts in consolidating relations between the two fraternal countries in all fields.

During a reception on Monday, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs, presented Al Nahyan with the 'King Abdulaziz Second Class Scarf' and wished him success in his future endeavors.

The reception was also attended by Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs.