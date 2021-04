RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Apr, 2021) The Central Bank of Saudi Arabia announced the introduction of a new banknote of SR200 denomination, on the occasion of the 5th year since the launch of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, reported the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The central bank added that the new note will enter circulation as of Sunday, 25th April, 2021.