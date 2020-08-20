UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia, Iraq Affirm Commitment To OPEC+ Deal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 01:00 AM

Saudi Arabia, Iraq affirm commitment to OPEC+ deal

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2020) His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, had a conversation with Mustafa Al Kadhimi, the Prime Minister of Iraq, on the global oil developments.

During the conversation, they discussed efforts being undertaken to stabilise and rebalance global oil markets, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

In this regard, they stressed the importance of compliance, by all participants, to the OPEC+ agreement and the concurred upon compensation mechanism. They also discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and opportunities for their further development.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Iraq Oil Saudi Mohammed Bin Salman Market All Agreement

Recent Stories

Ronald Koeman appointed Barcelona coach after Quiq ..

34 minutes ago

Mansour bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Dubai’s S ..

1 hour ago

PML-N manipulated Pakistan's financial position wh ..

57 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed praises MBRGI leading role in ..

1 hour ago

Canadian Bank Agrees to Pay $60Mln to US to Settle ..

57 minutes ago

Clooney anti-corruption group blasts N Korea contr ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.