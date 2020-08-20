Saudi Arabia, Iraq affirm commitment to OPEC+ deal

(@FahadShabbir)

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2020) His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, had a conversation with Mustafa Al Kadhimi, the Prime Minister of Iraq, on the global oil developments.

During the conversation, they discussed efforts being undertaken to stabilise and rebalance global oil markets, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

In this regard, they stressed the importance of compliance, by all participants, to the OPEC+ agreement and the concurred upon compensation mechanism. They also discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and opportunities for their further development.