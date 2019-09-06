Saudi Arabia, Iraq underscore importance of joint coordination to achieve stability in world oil markets

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Sep, 2019) Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Saudi Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, made a telephone call today to Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdulmahdi.

Saudi Press Agency, SPA, said they discussed aspects of bilateral cooperation and underscored the importance of joint coordination in what achieves stability in the oil market.