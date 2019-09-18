Saudi Arabia joins US-led maritime coalition to deter threats to maritime navigation

(@FahadShabbir)

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2019) Saudi Arabia on Wednesday announced it has joined the International Maritime Security Construct to secure the Mideast’s waterways.

The Saudi Press Agency, SPA, has quoted a statement by the Ministry of Defence stating that, "The Kingdom's accession to this international alliance comes in support of regional and international efforts to deter and counter threats to maritime navigation and global trade in order to ensure global energy security and the continued flow of energy supplies to the global economy and contribute to maintain the international peace and security.

"

The International Maritime Security Construct is a US-led international alliance that aims to protect merchant ships and ensure freedom of maritime navigation and international trade. Its operation area covers the Strait of Hormuz, Bab Al Mandab, the Sea of ​​Oman and the Arabian Gulf.