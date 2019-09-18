UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia Joins US-led Maritime Coalition To Deter Threats To Maritime Navigation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 01:45 PM

Saudi Arabia joins US-led maritime coalition to deter threats to maritime navigation

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2019) Saudi Arabia on Wednesday announced it has joined the International Maritime Security Construct to secure the Mideast’s waterways.

The Saudi Press Agency, SPA, has quoted a statement by the Ministry of Defence stating that, "The Kingdom's accession to this international alliance comes in support of regional and international efforts to deter and counter threats to maritime navigation and global trade in order to ensure global energy security and the continued flow of energy supplies to the global economy and contribute to maintain the international peace and security.

"

The International Maritime Security Construct is a US-led international alliance that aims to protect merchant ships and ensure freedom of maritime navigation and international trade. Its operation area covers the Strait of Hormuz, Bab Al Mandab, the Sea of ​​Oman and the Arabian Gulf.

Related Topics

Saudi Alliance Saudi Arabia

Recent Stories

Shelter homes for poor homeless women demanded

10 minutes ago

Hong Kong shares fall for third day

10 minutes ago

1621 power pilferers caught in Faisalabad

10 minutes ago

Three killed , two injured in accident in Islamaba ..

10 minutes ago

Barnier warns EU will not 'pretend to negotiate' o ..

10 minutes ago

CEAD extends admission forms date till Sep 20

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.