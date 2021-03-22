UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia Launches Its 17th Satellite

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 02:45 PM

Saudi Arabia launches its 17th satellite

BAIKONUR/ RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2021) King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) announced on Monday the launch of the "Shaheen Sat" satellite successfully from Baikonur base in the Republic of Kazakhstan on board Russian rocket "Soyuz 2".

The satellite is dedicated to photographing Earth and tracking ships from low orbits. Shaheen Sat is a new generation of small size satellites and includes the load of high-resolution imaging telescope and a load for tracking marine ships.

Developed and manufactured within a short period of time, Shaheen Sat is characterised by an imaging accuracy of up to 0.9 metre, a weight not exceeding 75 kg and dimensions up to 56 x 56 x 97cm.

On this occasion, KACST President Dr.

Anas bin Faris Al-Faris said in a statement to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) that this achievement is a result of the great support being accorded to the sector of research, development and innovation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence.

Dr. Al-Faris added that Shaheen Sat was developed by a Saudi team of engineering specialties in cooperation with KACST partners. It provides satellite images to government and private sectors to serve the Kingdom's development goals as it also works to track marine vessels by employing artificial intelligence techniques and big data.

