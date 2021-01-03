UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia Lifts Entry Ban, Keeps Some Coronavirus Restrictions

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 11:45 AM

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jan, 2021) Entry to Saudi Arabia by sea, land and air will resume from Sunday, 3rd January, at 11 am, following a two week entry ban over fears of a new coronavirus variant, the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, reported.

In a statement, the Ministry of Interior said that non-citizens entering from the UK, South Africa or any other countries where the new variant spread, will require to stay at least 14 days out of these countries before entering the Kingdom.

Meanwhile, citizens with "humanitarian and urgent cases" will be allowed to enter Saudi but will be required to quarantine in their homes for 14 days and undergo PCR testing.

Travelers coming from countries in which some cases of the strain were registered will require to quarantine in their homes under observance for 7 days, with a PCR test taken before the end of the quarantine period on day 6.

All travelers arriving from the rest of the world are given a choice of undergoing a 7-day home quarantine or a 3-day home quarantine with a mandatory PCR test.

