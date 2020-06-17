UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia Logs 4,267 New Confirmed Cases Of Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 01:30 AM

Saudi Arabia logs 4,267 new confirmed cases of coronavirus

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2020) The Saudi Health Ministry said today that 4,267 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, bringing the total number to 136,315 cases, including 45,723 active cases receiving necessary medical care.

Of these, there are 1,910 critical cases, while the health condition of the rest is stable.

