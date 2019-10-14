Saudi Arabia looking forward to working with Russia to bring security, stability and peace, counter terrorism: King Salman

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Oct, 2019) Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud held official talks with the Russian President Vladimir Putin, in the presence of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense.

''The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia appreciates the active role of the Russian Federation in the region and the world. We look forward to working with Your Excellency on everything that will bring security, stability and peace, confront extremism and terrorism and promote economic growth,'' said King Salman in his welcoming speech.

''The joint investment and trade opportunities between the two countries through the signing of several agreements, especially in the field of energy, will have great positive results on the interests of our countries and peoples,'' he added as quoted by Saudi Pres Agency, SPA.

''Reaffirming our support for the investment cooperation between the two countries through the Public Investment Fund and the Russian Direct Investment Fund, we welcome investment of the two funds in more than thirty investment projects, so far,'' he said.

Then, President Putin delivered a speech, in which he referred to his previous visit to the Kingdom, in 2007, during which he discussed the development of relations between the two countries, praising the role of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, in consolidating Russian-Saudi cooperation, in various fields and aspects.

He stressed that the visit of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Russia, in 2017, contributed to the consolidation of relations and increased cooperation and trade exchange between the two countries.

He praised the Kingdom's important role in the economic set up of the world.

Putin also pointed to the importance of Saudi-Russian coordination to ensure security and stability, in the middle East. saying "I am sure that without the participation of Saudi Arabia, it is impossible to secure sustainable development, in the region, and solving its problems.'' After that, they reviewed the friendly relations between the two countries, ways of enhancing and developing bilateral cooperation, in the oil field, in addition to discussing a number of international issues of common interest.