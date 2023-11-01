Open Menu

Saudi Arabia Only Candidate To Host 2034 World Cup, FIFA Says

Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Saudi Arabia only candidate to host 2034 World Cup, FIFA says

DOHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Nov, 2023) Saudi Arabia is the only football association that presented a bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup before the deadline closed, the soccer’s global governing body said on Tuesday.

FIFA had set Tuesday as the deadline to submit a bid to host the tournament, but Australia’s decision to pull out leaves Saudi Arabia as the only declared candidate.

Australia said on Tuesday it would not be presenting a bid to host the tournament, leaving Saudi Arabia as the only candidate.

“We have explored the opportunity to bid to host the FIFA World Cup and – having taken all factors into consideration – we have reached the conclusion not to do so for the 2034 competition,” Football Australia (FA) said in a statement.

FIFA has yet to officially approve Saudi Arabia as the host of the 2034 World Cup, and this is expected to happen next year.

Related Topics

Football World Australia FIFA Saudi Arabia All

Recent Stories

UAE, Jordan: Decades of privileged relations, join ..

UAE, Jordan: Decades of privileged relations, joint work

17 minutes ago
 UAE strongly condemns Israeli attack on Jabalia re ..

UAE strongly condemns Israeli attack on Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza

32 minutes ago
 UAE wins first prize in Technology Challenge for P ..

UAE wins first prize in Technology Challenge for People of Determination

47 minutes ago
 Dubai Business Forum starts tomorrow

Dubai Business Forum starts tomorrow

2 hours ago
 ‘Active Abu Dhabi’ sports team highlighting ac ..

‘Active Abu Dhabi’ sports team highlighting achievements, future strategies

2 hours ago
 Rebels take over Mali camp immediately after UN ev ..

Rebels take over Mali camp immediately after UN evacuates

3 hours ago
UN chief 'deeply alarmed' by escalation of Israel- ..

UN chief 'deeply alarmed' by escalation of Israel-Hamas conflict

3 hours ago
 Hamas says it will free foreign hostages 'in the n ..

Hamas says it will free foreign hostages 'in the next few days'

3 hours ago
 Sindh Irrigation dept intensifies action against w ..

Sindh Irrigation dept intensifies action against water pilferage

3 hours ago
 SU extends deadline for deposit of re-allotment fe ..

SU extends deadline for deposit of re-allotment fees at boys’ Hostel

3 hours ago
 PNCA to open 'Women Without Borders' exhibition on ..

PNCA to open 'Women Without Borders' exhibition on Nov 2

3 hours ago
 France arrests Russian tycoon in tax, sanctions pr ..

France arrests Russian tycoon in tax, sanctions probe

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East