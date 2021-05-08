Saudi Arabia, Pakistan discuss strengthening economic, trade relations

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th May, 2021) Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have underscored the importance of expanding and intensifying aspects of bilateral cooperation and coordination and enhancing them in various fields.

This came during a meeting between His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, and Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, in Jeddah today.

The two sides also exchanged views on issues of common interest to the two countries at the regional and international arenas, in a way that contributes to supporting and enhancing security and stability, reported Saudi Press Agency.

For his part, the Pakistani Prime Minister praised the leading role the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud is playing in promoting Islamic unity, and the positive role of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in resolving the issues facing the Islamic nation and its endeavours for regional and international peace and security.

The two sides discussed ways to enhance and strengthen economic and trade relations between the two countries through exploring areas of investment and opportunities in light of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and the priorities of development in Pakistan. They confirmed their satisfaction with the firmness of bilateral military and security relations and agreed on further cooperation to achieve common goals between the two countries.

The two sides stressed the need for concerted efforts of the Islamic world to confront extremism and violence and reject sectarianism, and strive to achieve international peace and security. They also underscored the importance of continuing joint efforts to combat the phenomenon of terrorism which is not related to any religion, race or colour, and confront all its forms and images, whatever its source.

They denounced the practice of the terrorist groups and militias, including the Houthi militia's attacks by ballistic missiles and drones against vital installations and civilian objects in the territories of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. They expressed grave concern about the threat to the security of oil exports and the stability of energy supplies to the world.

Following the meeting, HRH Crown Prince and the Prime Minister of Pakistan signed the arrangement to establish the Saudi-Pakistani Supreme Coordination Council.

They also witnessed the signing of two agreements and two bilateral memoranda of understanding (MoU) as follows: Agreement for cooperation in the field of persons sentenced to penalties depriving freedom and an agreement for cooperation in the field of combating crime; an MoU in the field of combating illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and chemical precursors, and a framework MoU for financing eligible projects in the fields of energy, infrastructure, transportation, water and communications.