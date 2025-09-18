Open Menu

Saudi Arabia, Pakistan Sign Strategic Defence Pact

Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2025 | 01:30 AM

Saudi Arabia, Pakistan sign strategic defence pact

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2025) RIYADH, 18th September, 2025 (WAM) – The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan on Wednesday signed a joint strategic defence agreement during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Riyadh.

His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia signed the pact with Sharif, saying that it reaffirms the deep ties between Islamabad and the Kingdom.

“This agreement stipulates that any aggression against either country is an aggression against both,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.

