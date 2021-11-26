Saudi Arabia Pavilion ‘16 Windows’ programme to highlight Kingdom’s thriving cultural scene

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Nov, 2021) The Saudi Arabia Pavilion launched on November 24 its ‘16 Windows’ programme, offering visitors an enriching experience that deepens understanding of the Kingdom’s diverse and thriving cultural scene.

The 16-week programme will celebrate a specific cultural sector each week, through a series of events that highlight the success, opportunities and future of the country.

Hussain Hanbazazah, Commissioner General of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Pavilion, said: "The Kingdom is steeped in a long cultural and creative history, which encompasses diverse art forms and modes of self-expression. We are delighted to launch the ‘16 Windows’ program at the Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. This new initiative is one of many that we have carefully curated to enrich our visitors journeys, ensuring a new experience each time they return."

The ‘16 Windows’ program will focus on Books & Publications for its first week – shedding light on the vast literature, publishing and translation sectors of Saudi Arabia.

The pavilion on Wednesday hosted Tariq Khawaji, Ithra’s Chief Librarian and Cultural Consultant; Abdullah Al Ghubain, Founder and Managing Director of Dar Athar Publishing and Distribution; Arwa Khomayyis, author and novelist; and Maajeb Al Shammari, writer and General Manager of Tashkeell, an innovative literary platform and Saudi publishing house.

Upcoming sectors to be celebrated include literature, publishing and translation, film, architecture and design, cultural festivals and events, theatre and performing arts, natural heritage, fashion, and archaeological and cultural landscapes.

The Saudi Arabia Pavilion is organizing a plethora of events at Expo 2020 Dubai, including discussions, panels and symposiums on various topics, as well as entertaining and diverse cultural dance, poetry, art and musical performances.