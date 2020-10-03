UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia Pavilion At Expo 2020 Dubai Launches Campaign To Recruit Volunteers

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 11:15 AM

Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai launches campaign to recruit volunteers

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2020) RIYADH, 3rd October 2020 (WAM) – The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai announced today the launch of its volunteering campaign, in partnership with the Emirates Foundation. The initiative aims to attract an estimated 1,000 Saudi nationals to take part in the pavilion activities for the duration of the World Expo from October 2021 to March 2022.

Speaking on the initiative, Dr Fahad bin Abdullah Al-Yabis, Commissioner-General and Project Director for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, said: "The volunteers will serve as cultural ambassadors for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Through this unique initiative, we aim to showcase the country’s talented Saudi citizens to the world. With its focus on the youth, who are the agents of change, the initiative will significantly advance our efforts to tell the story of a transformational Kingdom."

The pavilion, which expects to draw millions of visitors from all over the world, will exhibit the treasures and wonders of Saudi Arabia. In serving as a window on the country’s past and present, the pavilion aims to offer glimpses of the transformation that has already started taking shape.

Speaking on the announcement, Ahmed Talib Al Shamsi, acting CEO of Emirates Foundation, said: "Emirates Foundation is pleased to partner with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Pavilion to drive this worthwhile initiative that seeks to activate volunteering, a vital sector for any thriving economy.

At the Foundation, building youth capacities and supporting young people in discovering and developing their talents and skills with a focus on innovation, entrepreneurship, empowerment, and volunteering is integral to our mission. To do so for an event as momentous as Expo 2020 Dubai is particularly rewarding."

The pavilion offers Saudi nationals, both men and women, from 18 years and above, a chance to be a part of something bigger than themselves. They can aim to make a difference, meet people, be part of a community, learn new skills and have fun while doing it all.

Thurya Al-Badran, Head of Visitor Services and Head of the Volunteering Program at the Saudi Arabia Pavilion, said: "The volunteers are the best envoys to unveil the Kingdom’s compelling narrative to the world in the most efficient and impactful manner. This experience will provide them with a one-of-a-kind opportunity to represent their country in the region’s inaugural World Expo."

Interested candidates can sign up to be part of history in the making at www.ksaexpo2020dubai.com/joinus or www.volunteers.ae. Shortlisted applicants will undergo a research-based selection process, including personal data validation, a pre-assessment interview and a skills assessment. On advancing to the next stage, the candidates will receive intensive training for specific positions based on their skills, honing their capabilities.

Related Topics

World Dubai Riyadh Saudi Citizens Saudi Young Saudi Arabia March October Women 2020 Event All From Best Million

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 3 October 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Ottawa Probing Reports of Canadian Military Equipm ..

11 hours ago

Lebanon puts over 100 districts on lockdown amid C ..

12 hours ago

O'Brian Says Had 'Constructive' Dialogue With Patr ..

11 hours ago

Spanish capital braces for closure as virus cases ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.