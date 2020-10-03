Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai launches campaign to recruit volunteers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2020) RIYADH, 3rd October 2020 (WAM) – The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai announced today the launch of its volunteering campaign, in partnership with the Emirates Foundation. The initiative aims to attract an estimated 1,000 Saudi nationals to take part in the pavilion activities for the duration of the World Expo from October 2021 to March 2022.

Speaking on the initiative, Dr Fahad bin Abdullah Al-Yabis, Commissioner-General and Project Director for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, said: "The volunteers will serve as cultural ambassadors for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Through this unique initiative, we aim to showcase the country’s talented Saudi citizens to the world. With its focus on the youth, who are the agents of change, the initiative will significantly advance our efforts to tell the story of a transformational Kingdom."

The pavilion, which expects to draw millions of visitors from all over the world, will exhibit the treasures and wonders of Saudi Arabia. In serving as a window on the country’s past and present, the pavilion aims to offer glimpses of the transformation that has already started taking shape.

Speaking on the announcement, Ahmed Talib Al Shamsi, acting CEO of Emirates Foundation, said: "Emirates Foundation is pleased to partner with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Pavilion to drive this worthwhile initiative that seeks to activate volunteering, a vital sector for any thriving economy.

At the Foundation, building youth capacities and supporting young people in discovering and developing their talents and skills with a focus on innovation, entrepreneurship, empowerment, and volunteering is integral to our mission. To do so for an event as momentous as Expo 2020 Dubai is particularly rewarding."

The pavilion offers Saudi nationals, both men and women, from 18 years and above, a chance to be a part of something bigger than themselves. They can aim to make a difference, meet people, be part of a community, learn new skills and have fun while doing it all.

Thurya Al-Badran, Head of Visitor Services and Head of the Volunteering Program at the Saudi Arabia Pavilion, said: "The volunteers are the best envoys to unveil the Kingdom’s compelling narrative to the world in the most efficient and impactful manner. This experience will provide them with a one-of-a-kind opportunity to represent their country in the region’s inaugural World Expo."

Interested candidates can sign up to be part of history in the making at www.ksaexpo2020dubai.com/joinus or www.volunteers.ae. Shortlisted applicants will undergo a research-based selection process, including personal data validation, a pre-assessment interview and a skills assessment. On advancing to the next stage, the candidates will receive intensive training for specific positions based on their skills, honing their capabilities.