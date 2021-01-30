UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia Postpones Date For Lifting Travel Restrictions To May 17

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 01:00 AM

Saudi Arabia postpones date for lifting travel restrictions to May 17

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2021) The Saudi Ministry of Interior postponed the date for lifting the travel suspension for its citizens and opening all land, sea and air outlets, in full, to May 17, 2021 instead of March 31st.

The Saudi Press Agency said the announcement is based on the Minister of Health's statement that the Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers were late in delivering contracted batches on the specific times due to the importance of reaching high community immunity rates in the Kingdom, before allowing travel and in light of the second wave of the pandemic in many countries.

