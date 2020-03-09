UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia Provides US$10 Million Financial Support To WHO To Combat COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 08:15 PM

Saudi Arabia provides US$10 million financial support to WHO to combat COVID-19

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Mar, 2020) Saudi Arabia has provided US$ 10 million to the World Health Organisation, WHO, for the implementation of urgent measures to minimize the spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

This support came in response to the urgent appeal by WHO to all countries aimed at intensifying efforts to take global measures to combat the spread of the disease, the Saudi news Agency, SPA, has reported.

Related Topics

World Saudi Saudi Arabia All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Punjab directs to constitute specia ..

3 minutes ago

Aviation Minister pays tribute to Martyr Col. Muje ..

3 minutes ago

Olympic Flame Lighting Ceremony in Greece to Be He ..

3 minutes ago

Commissioner Gujranwala visits Corona Virus Desk a ..

3 minutes ago

Capital Development Authority demolishes illegal c ..

3 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board issues notice to 350 n ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.