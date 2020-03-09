Saudi Arabia provides US$10 million financial support to WHO to combat COVID-19

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Mar, 2020) Saudi Arabia has provided US$ 10 million to the World Health Organisation, WHO, for the implementation of urgent measures to minimize the spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

This support came in response to the urgent appeal by WHO to all countries aimed at intensifying efforts to take global measures to combat the spread of the disease, the Saudi news Agency, SPA, has reported.