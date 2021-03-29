Saudi Arabia records 531 new coronavirus cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2021) Saudi Arabia reported 531 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking total number of infections to 388,325, according to the Ministry of Health.

The country also recorded 389 recoveries, which brought the number of confirmed recoveries to 376,947, reported Seven coronavirus-related deaths were also reported, raising the death toll to 6,650.