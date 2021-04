RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2021) Saudi Arabia has announced 695 new cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 393,377.

According to the Ministry of Health's coronavirus bulletin, 7 new deaths were also recorded and 489 have recovered.

The country has 6,368 active cases, with 1,494 - the majority- are in Riyadh.