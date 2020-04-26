Saudi Arabia relaxes daily coronavirus curfew, 24-hour lockdown remains in Makkah

(@FahadShabbir)

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Apr, 2020) Saudi Arabia has announced it is to partially lift the curfew in all regions of the Kingdom starting today, Sunday 26th April, to become from 09:00 to 17:00, reported the Saudi Press Agency, SPA.

The order by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, will last until Wednesday, 13th May 2020, while a 24-hour curfew still remains in Makkah and its isolated districts.

The order also will allow the reopening of some commercial and economic activities starting from Wednesday, April 29th, 2020 and until Wednesday, May 13th, 2020. This includes retail shops and shopping centres.

However, other businesses such as beauty salons, barber shops, sports and health clubs, restaurants and cafes will remain closed as they do not meet social distancing requirements.