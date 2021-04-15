UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia Reopens 300-year-old Al Ahsa-based Abu Bakr Mosque After Renovation

Umer Jamshaid 23 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 11:15 AM

Saudi Arabia reopens 300-year-old Al Ahsa-based Abu Bakr Mosque after renovation

DAMMAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2021) Saudi Arabia has reopened a 300-year-old mosque after its renovation as part of Prince Muhammad bin Salman's project to preserve historical mosques in the Kingdom.

Worshipers returned to Sheikh Abu Bakr Mosque in Al Ahsa Governorate of the Eastern Province of the Kingdom to perform prayers, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Thursday.

Abu Bakr Mosque is one of the oldest heritage buildings in the middle of the old Al Kut neighbourhood in Al Hofuf, Al Ahsa. Distinguished by its construction in a unique architectural style, the mosque was built of mud, pebbles and logs of palm wood.

Before its reconstruction, the area of the mosque was about 565 square metres, accommodating some 125 worshipers.

Following the rehabilitation and reconstruction works, the mosque's capacity increased to accommodate 166 worshipers.

The history of the mosque goes back to more than 300 years, as Sheikh Ahmed Abu Ali sponsored its foundation. The mosque included a religious school, which was considered a beacon for Islamic religious teachings, as many students from the Gulf countries, India and Pakistan flocked to it at the time.

Many Imams belonging to the Abu Bakr family took turns to lead the mosque, including Sheikh bin Muhammad Omar Al Mulla, known as Abu Bakr Al Kabeer, Sheikh Abdullah Al Mulla, known as Abu Bakr Al Sagheer, and Sheikh Ahmed Abu Bakr Al Mulla, who was followed by his sons.

