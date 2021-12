RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2021) Saudi Arabia reported 104 new COVID-19 cases, 98 recoveries and one related death during the past 24 hours, Saudi news agency reported.

The agency quoted the Ministry of Health as saying that the total number of confirmed cases now stands at 550,842 and the total recoveries at 540,079, while fatalities rose to 8,862.