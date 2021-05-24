Saudi Arabia reports 1,067 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths

(@FahadShabbir)

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2021) Saudi Arabia reported 1,067 new coronavirus cases during the past 24 hours, according to the bulletin of Saudi Ministry of Health.

The ministry added that the total number of confirmed cases now stand at 440,914 and the total recoveries at 424,690. Twelve new deaths were also reported, bringing the total death tally to 8,975.