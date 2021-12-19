Saudi Arabia reports 116 new COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2021) Saudi Arabia reported 116 new COVID-19 cases, 96 recoveries and one related death during the past 24 hours, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The news agency has quoted the Ministry of Health as saying that the total number of confirmed cases now stands at 550,738 and the total recoveries at 539,981, while fatalities rose to 8,861.