RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2020) Saudi Arabia reported new 1,184 confirmed positive coronavirus cases as related deaths rose by 39 over the past day.

According to the Saudi Ministry of Health, the death toll now stands at 3,619 as confirmed cases hit 306,370. The number of recoveries having risen by 1,374 to 278,441.