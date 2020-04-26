UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia Reports 1,223 New Coronavirus Cases

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 11:30 PM

Saudi Arabia reports 1,223 new coronavirus cases

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Apr, 2020) RIYADH, 26th April 2020 (WAM) – Saudi Arabia reported 1,223 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total number of infections in the county to 17,522, according to Saudi Press Agency.

The Kingdom reported three deaths on Sunday, taking the total number of deaths to 139, SPA quoted Dr.

Mohammed Al-Abdulaali, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, as saying on Sunday at a press conference after the 67th meeting of the country’s COVID-19 Follow-up Committee.

Of the total patients in the Kingdom, 15,026 are receiving medical care, and their health condition is mostly stable, the spokesperson said. However, 115 are receiving intensive care.

The number of new recoveries is 142, bringing the total to 2357, he added.

