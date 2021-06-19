UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia Reports 1,236 New COVID-19 Cases

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jun, 2021) Saudi Arabia has reported 1,236 new COVID-19 cases and 15 related deaths during the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said.

The ministry said that the total number of confirmed cases now stands at 471,959 and the total recoveries at 453,359, while fatalities rose to 7,650, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

