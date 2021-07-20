UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia Reports 1,273 New COVID-19 Cases, 14 Deaths

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 08:15 PM

Saudi Arabia reports 1,273 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2021) Saudi Arabia reported 1,273 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, according to the bulletin of Saudi Ministry of Health.

The ministry added that the total number of confirmed cases now stand at 512,142, while total death tally rose to 8,103, with 14 new deaths recorded, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

