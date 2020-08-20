UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia Reports 1,287 New COVID-19 Cases, 42 Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 08:45 PM

Saudi Arabia reports 1,287 new COVID-19 cases, 42 deaths

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2020) The Saudi Ministry of Health announced today that 1,287 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus, COVID-19, have been reported in the Kingdom, bringing the total number to 303,973 cases, including 24,949 active cases undergoing treatment.

Of these, there are 1,682 critical cases, while the health condition of the rest is stable, Assistant Minister of Health and Spokesperson of the Health Ministry Dr. Mohammed Al-Abdulaali, said.

He added that 42 new deaths have been reported; putting the tally of fatalities at 3,548.

As many as 1,385 cases have recovered, raising recoveries' toll to 275,476.

