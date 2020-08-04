UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia Reports 1,342 New COVID-19 Cases, 35 Deaths

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 10:00 PM

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2020) The Saudi Ministry of Health announced today that 1,342 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus, COVID-19, have been reported, in the Kingdom, bringing the total number to 281,435 cases, including 34,763 active cases undergoing treatment.

Of these, there are 1,983 critical cases, while the health condition of the rest is stable, according to Saudi Press Agency, SPA.

The Ministry of Health added that 35 new deaths have been reported; putting the tally of fatalities, at 2,984.

On the other hand, as many as 1,635 cases have recovered, raising recoveries' toll to 243,688.

