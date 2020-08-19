UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia Reports 1,363 New Cases Of COVID-19, 36 Deaths

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 10:00 PM

Saudi Arabia reports 1,363 new cases of COVID-19, 36 deaths

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2020) The Saudi Ministry of Health announced today that 1,363 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus, COVID-19, have been reported, in the Kingdom, bringing the total number to 302,686 cases, including 25,089 active cases undergoing treatment.

Of these, there are 1,725 critical cases, while the health condition of the rest is stable, Assistant Minister of Health and Spokesperson of the Health Ministry Dr. Mohammed Al-Abdulaali saidy.

He added that the number of new recoveries from the infection reached 1,180, bringing the total number to 274,091 cases, while 36 new deaths were recorded, taking the tally to 3,506.

More Stories From Middle East

