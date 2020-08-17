UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia Reports 1,372 New COVID-19 Cases, 28 Deaths

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 07:30 PM

Saudi Arabia reports 1,372 new COVID-19 cases, 28 deaths

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2020) The Saudi Ministry of Health announced today that 1,372 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus, COVID-19, have been reported, in the Kingdom, bringing the total number to 299,914 cases, including 28,093 active cases undergoing treatment.

Of these, there are 1,758 critical cases, while the health condition of the rest is stable, the ministry said in a statement.

According to Saudi Press Agency, SPA, 28 new deaths have been reported; putting the tally of fatalities, at 3,436.

As many as 1,432 cases have recovered, raising recoveries' toll to 268,385, it added.

