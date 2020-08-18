Saudi Arabia reports 1,409 new cases of COVID-19, 34 deaths

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2020) The Saudi Ministry of Health announced today that 1,409 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus, COVID-19, have been reported, in the Kingdom, bringing the total number to 301,323 cases, including 24,942 active cases undergoing treatment.

Of these, there are 1,716 critical cases, while the health condition of the rest is stable, the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, reported.

It added that 34 new deaths have been reported; putting the tally of fatalities, at 3,470.

As many as 4,526 cases have recovered, raising recoveries' toll to 272,911, according to the health ministry.