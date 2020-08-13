Saudi Arabia reports 1,482 new COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Aug, 2020) Saudi Ministry of Health said today that 1,482 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus, COVID-19, have been reported in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, bringing the total number to 294,519 cases, including 30,823 active cases receiving necessary medical care.

Of these, there are 1,805 critical cases, while the health condition of the rest is stable, according Dr. Muhammad al-Abd al-Aali, Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Health.

As many as 3,124 cases have recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 260,393, he said, adding that 34 new deaths have been reported, bringing the total deaths to 3,303.