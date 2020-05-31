UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia Reports 1618 New COVID-19 Cases

Sun 31st May 2020 | 12:15 AM

Saudi Arabia reports 1618 new COVID-19 cases

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st May, 2020) The Saudi Ministry of Health announced today that 1618 new confirmed cases of novel Coronavirus have been reported, across the Kingdom, raising the tally to 83,384 confirmed cases.

The Saudi Press Agency said 240,21 are active cases undergoing medical treatment but are generally stable; however 441 cases are in critical conditions and the remainder are reassuring. Another 1870 recovery cases have been reported, also, taking the toll to 58,883 recoveries.

