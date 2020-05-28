Saudi Arabia reports 1,644 new COVID-19 cases, 16 more deaths

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2020) Saudi Arabia today reported 1,644 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections in the Kingdom to 80,185.

Assistant Minister of Health and Official Spokesman of the Ministry of Health Dr.

Mohammed Al-Abdulaali told a news briefing today that of the total 25,191 cases are active cases receiving medical care, with the exception of 419 cases receiving intensive care.

The number of the new recoveries is 3,531, bringing the total number of recoverees to 54,553, Dr. Al-Abdulaali said, adding that the number of the new deaths is 16, bringing the total death toll to 441.