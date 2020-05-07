UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia Reports 1,687 New COVID Cases, 9 More Deaths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 12:15 AM

Saudi Arabia reports 1,687 new COVID cases, 9 more deaths

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th May, 2020) Saudi Arabia has announced 1,687 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 31,938.

According to Saudi Press Agency, SPA, Assistant Minister of Health Dr. Mohammed Al-Abdulaali, who is also Spokesperson of the Saudi Health Ministry, said in a press conference that of the total infections 24,946 are active cases and 137 are critical cases.

The number of the new recoveries is 1,352, taking the tally of the recoveries to 6,783, Dr. Al-Abdulaali noted, adding that the number of the new deaths is 9, bringing the total death toll to 209.

