Saudi Arabia Reports 1,726 Cases Of COVID-19, And 2,983 Recoveries

Published February 13, 2022

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2022) The Saudi Ministry of Health (MoH) recorded 1,726 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and 2,983 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

In a press release, MoH said that the total number of infections in the Kingdom reached 726,251, including 30,020 active cases, while the recovery tally reached 688,519, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Regarding fatalities, MoH recorded two deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 8,971.

