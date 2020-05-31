UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia Reports 1,877 New Cases, 23 More Deaths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 09:00 PM

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st May, 2020) Saudi Arabia today reported 1,877 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections in the Kingdom to 85,261.

According to Saudi Press Agency, SPA, the Ministry of Health also announced 23 new deaths taking the total tally to 503.

The number of the new recoveries is 3,559, bringing the total number of recoveries to 62,442.

