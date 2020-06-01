UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia Reports 1,881 New COVID-19 Cases, 22 More Death

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 09:45 PM

Saudi Arabia reports 1,881 new COVID-19 cases, 22 more death

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jun, 2020) Saudi Arabia today reported 1,881 new coronavirus, COVID-19, cases bringing the total number to 87,142 in the Kingdom.

The Ministry of Health was quoted by Saudi Press Agency, SPA, as saying that 22,311 active cases are receiving necessary medical care.

Of these, there are 461 critical cases, while the health condition of the rest is stable.

As many as 1,864 cases have recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 64,306, it added.

The Ministry of Health also said that 22 new deaths have been reported; bringing the total deaths to 525.

Related Topics

Saudi Saudi Arabia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Coalition Forces intercept two UAVs launched by Ho ..

16 minutes ago

PM urges nation to follow SOPs for gradually openi ..

47 minutes ago

No area is Corona free: Summary presented to Punja ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Police organise forum ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid enacts new DIFC Data Protectio ..

1 hour ago

Russia to hold constitutional reforms vote on July ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.