Saudi Arabia reports 1,881 new COVID-19 cases, 22 more death

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jun, 2020) Saudi Arabia today reported 1,881 new coronavirus, COVID-19, cases bringing the total number to 87,142 in the Kingdom.

The Ministry of Health was quoted by Saudi Press Agency, SPA, as saying that 22,311 active cases are receiving necessary medical care.

Of these, there are 461 critical cases, while the health condition of the rest is stable.

As many as 1,864 cases have recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 64,306, it added.

The Ministry of Health also said that 22 new deaths have been reported; bringing the total deaths to 525.