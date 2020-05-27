Saudi Arabia reports 1931 new COVID-19 cases

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2020) Saudi Arabia today reported 1931 new COVID-19 cases, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Assistant Minister of Health Dr. Mohammed Al-Abdulaali who is also Spokesperson of the Health Ministry said in a press conference that the total cases that tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is 76726 cases, of whom 27865 cases are active and receiving medical care.

"Their health condition is mostly stable with the exception of 397 critical cases," he added.

A total of 2782 have been cured, bringing the total number of recoveries to 48,450.