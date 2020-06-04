Saudi Arabia reports 1,975 new COVID-19 cases, 32 more deaths

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jun, 2020) Saudi Arabia today reported 1,975 new coronavirus, COVID-19, cases bringing the total number to 93,157 in the Kingdom.

The Ministry of Health was quoted by Saudi Press Agency, SPA, as saying that 23,581 active cases are receiving necessary medical care.

Of these, there are 1,381 critical cases, while the health condition of the rest is stable.

As many as 806 cases have recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 68,965, it added.

The Ministry of Health also said that 32 new deaths have been reported; bringing the total deaths to 611.