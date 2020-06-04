UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia Reports 1,975 New COVID-19 Cases, 32 More Deaths

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 09:30 PM

Saudi Arabia reports 1,975 new COVID-19 cases, 32 more deaths

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jun, 2020) Saudi Arabia today reported 1,975 new coronavirus, COVID-19, cases bringing the total number to 93,157 in the Kingdom.

The Ministry of Health was quoted by Saudi Press Agency, SPA, as saying that 23,581 active cases are receiving necessary medical care.

Of these, there are 1,381 critical cases, while the health condition of the rest is stable.

As many as 806 cases have recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 68,965, it added.

The Ministry of Health also said that 32 new deaths have been reported; bringing the total deaths to 611.

Related Topics

Saudi Saudi Arabia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet forms team to study provision of water ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai Cord Blood and Research Centre launches elec ..

1 hour ago

KP Govt bans entry in public offices without face ..

1 minute ago

US protesters' grievances need to be heard and und ..

1 minute ago

IMF Board to Discuss Approving New $5Bln Loan Prog ..

1 minute ago

Arrangements to deal with potential monsoon floodi ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.