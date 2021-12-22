UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia Reports 222 New COVID-19 Cases

Wed 22nd December 2021 | 11:31 AM

Saudi Arabia reports 222 new COVID-19 cases

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2021) Saudi Arabia reported 222 new COVID-19 cases, 106 recoveries and one related death during the past 24 hours, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The news agency has quoted the Ministry of Health as saying that the total number of confirmed cases now stands at 551,210 and the total recoveries at 540,284, while fatalities rose to 8,865.

