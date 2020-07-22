UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia Reports 2,331 New COVID-19 Cases, 44 Deaths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 08:15 PM

Saudi Arabia reports 2,331 new COVID-19 cases, 44 deaths

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jul, 2020) The Ministry of Health of Saudi Arabia said today that 2,331 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus, COVID-19, have been reported in the Kingdom, bringing the total number to 258,156 cases, including 45,157 active cases receiving necessary medical care.

Of these, there are 2,143 critical cases, while the health condition of the rest is stable, the ministry was quoted by Saudi Press Agency, SPA, as saying.

As many as 3,139 cases have recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 210,398, the Ministry of Health said, adding that 44 new deaths have been reported, bringing the total deaths to 2,601.

More Stories From Middle East

