Saudi Arabia reports 252 new COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2021) Saudi Arabia reported 252 new COVID-19 cases, 109 recoveries and two related deaths during the past 24 hours, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The news agency has quoted the Ministry of Health as saying that the total number of confirmed cases now stands at 551,462 and the total recoveries at 540,393, while fatalities rose to 8,867.